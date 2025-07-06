Maywood man charged with carjacking, hitting taxi driver with car, attacking woman in the Loop

A man was charged with carjacking and hitting a taxi driver with their own car before crashing it and attacking a woman in downtown Chicago on Friday.

Maurice McDowell, 43, of Maywood, was charged with three felonies, including attempted murder, vehicular hijacking, and aggravated battery to a peace officer. He was also charged with five misdemeanors, including assault, battery, and three counts of resisting a peace officer.

Police said on Friday, just before midnight, a carjacker [McDowell] forcefully pulled a 36-year-old man out of his vehicle near Madison and Wabash. He then hit the victim with the taxi before crashing it.

McDowell also hit a 53-year-old woman in the face after crashing the vehicle, according to police.

Officers found the suspect blocking the street on Wabash a short time later, and he began fighting with police and resisting arrest.

The taxi driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The woman suffered minor abrasions and was also taken to Northwestern for treatment.

McDowell is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

