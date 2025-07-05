Taxi driver carjacked, hit by own vehicle in downtown Chicago

Carjacking suspect hits victim with car, crashes, attacks woman in the Loop

A taxi driver was carjacked late Friday night in the Loop, and the suspect then ran him over before crashing the cab.

Police said, just before midnight, a carjacker forcefully pulled a 36-year-old man out of his vehicle near Madison and Wabash.

The carjacker then hit the victim with the taxi before crashing it. The carjacker also hit a 53-year-old woman in the face after crashing the vehicle, according to police.

Officers found the suspect blocking the street on Wabash a short time later, and he began fighting with police and resisting arrest.

The taxi driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The woman the carjacker hit suffered minor abrasions, and was taken to Northwestern for treatment.

The carjacker was taken into custody, and charges were pending on Saturday afternoon.