Suspect charged with 2020 burglary, looting in Humboldt Park retail store

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with burglarizing a retail store in the Humboldt Park neighborhood back in 2020.

Khalil Raggs, 25, is charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of looting by an individual.

He was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, in the 1100 block of South Oakley Boulevard. 

Raggs was identified as one of the suspects who entered a retail store, in the 3400 block of West North Avenue, and took merchandise from within during the May 31, 2020, looting incidents.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly. 

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 12:03 PM

