Man charged with allegedly striking two people with skateboard in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged with aggravated battery after hitting two people with a skateboard in Crystal Lake on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 300 block of Teckler Boulevard around 11:18 p.m. for a report of two people who were reported battered by a known suspect.

Both people were transported to area hospitals and later released.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect used a skateboard to strike the victims multiple times in the head during the incident.

The alleged suspect, identified as Brandon M. Brown, was located in the 2000 block of Hillside Terrace in unincorporated Cary around 8:30 a.m. and taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with the following offenses and is two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery – great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery – use of a deadly weapon, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

Brown is being held at the McHenry County Jail.