Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in The Loop

A man was charged after a stabbing left another man seriously injured outside a Walgreens in The Loop on Thursday night.

Chicago police said Alejandro Tellez, 36, was charged with a felony count of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man approached a group of men in the first block of North State Street just after 9:15 p.m. Police said there was an argument before a 36-year-old man, identified as Tellez, stabbed the 25-year-old.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Tellez is expected in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.