Person in custody after stabbing leaves man seriously injured in The Loop

A man was stabbed during a fight outside a Walgreens in The Loop on Thursday night.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man approached a group of men in the first block of North State Street just after 9:15 p.m. Police said there was an argument before a 36-year-old man stabbed the 25-year-old.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.