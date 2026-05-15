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Person in custody after stabbing leaves man seriously injured in The Loop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was stabbed during a fight outside a Walgreens in The Loop on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man approached a group of men in the first block of North State Street just after 9:15 p.m. Police said there was an argument before a 36-year-old man stabbed the 25-year-old. 

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. 

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.  

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