Man charged with attempted murder for hitting CPD officer with SUV during freight train burglary in Englewood

Police said they called to the yard around 5 a.m. Wednesday for a report of burglars taking items from freight cards near 58th Street and Shields Avenue. When they pulled up, a suspect in an SUV sped toward the officers, striking one of them. Other officers opened fire at the SUV, which kept going and struck a CPD squad car.

Police identified that man as 32-year-old Barry Hayes. He has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of criminal damage to government property, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery to a firefighter or EMT and one count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury or death. All seven counts are felony charges.

Police said the officer who was struck was hospitalized in good condition. Two others were taken to be checked out but were not injured. No one was struck by the gunfire. Police said Hayes was taken into custody at the scene.

Meanwhile, another van fled the scene of the burglary, leading Chicago police on a chase after being spotted in Grand Crossing a short time later. Police said that van struck two CPD squad cars and a 30-year-old passenger in the van, who got out of the vehicle and was struck as the van's driver kept fleeing.

That passenger was critically injured and two officers were also hurt and taken to the hospital in good condition. The van was found a short time later near 75th and State.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the officers' use of force.

