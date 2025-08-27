3 CPD officers, 2 suspects injured after police shooting, chase, crash on South Side

Three Chicago police officers and two suspects were injured Wednesday morning when an investigation into a burglary at an Englewood railyard erupted into a police shooting and chase that ended in Grand Crossing.

Police said, shortly after 5 a.m., officers were notified of multiple burglars removing items from freight train cars near 58th and Shields in Englewood.

When police pulled up, one suspect in an SUV accelerated towards the officers, striking one of them. Officers fired their weapons at the SUV, which kept going and hit a squad car. The suspect was arrested at the scene, and taken to a hospital to be treated from minor injuries in the crash.

The officer who was hit by the SUV was taken to the hospital in good condition. Two other officers were taken to a hospital for observation, but were not injured. Police said no one was injured by gunfire.

Demetri Ware, who lives next door to the railyard, said he got home from work after the entire incident had unfolded. His family heard more than a dozen gunshots directly behind his apartment.

"I'm kinda nervous coming home. I just got off work and I've got my family on the porch, and they're nervous too," Ware said. "This isn't normal, not on Princeton right here. ... It's scary. It's too close to home."

Meantime, a van fled the scene of the burglary. Police later spotted the vehicle near 71st and Yale in Grand Crossing, and tried to pull it over. Police said the driver struck two squad cars, and a 30-year-old passenger in the van got out and was hit by the van as it fled the scene. That man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The van was found abandoned a short time later near 75th and State. Two officers injured in the crash were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the officers' use of force during the incident, and all officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

