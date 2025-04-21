Chicago man charged in attempted kidnapping of 1-month-old in Edgewater neighborhood

Baby safe after attempted kidnapping in Edgewater, Chicago police say

A Chicago man is facing multiple charges in the attempted kidnapping of a 1-month-old girl in the Edgewater neighborhood last week.

Nickolas Watts, 19, was arrested by police on Friday in the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue around 12:44 p.m.

Watts was charged with two felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one felony count of child abduction/father conceals, and two misdemeanors of domestic battery and violating an order of protection.

Police said he was identified as the man who, just before 12:39 p.m., battered the child's mother, an 18-year-old woman, before he kidnapped and battered the girl in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue.

According to police scanner, Watts was wearing a ski mask at the time of the incident.

The girl was quickly found a few blocks away on Glenlake Avenue. She was then taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.

Watts is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

An earlier report by Chicago police said the child was a 2-month-old.

