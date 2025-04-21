Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in attempted kidnapping of 1-month-old in Edgewater neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Baby safe after attempted kidnapping in Edgewater, Chicago police say
Baby safe after attempted kidnapping in Edgewater, Chicago police say 00:47

A Chicago man is facing multiple charges in the attempted kidnapping of a 1-month-old girl in the Edgewater neighborhood last week.

Nickolas Watts, 19, was arrested by police on Friday in the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue around 12:44 p.m.

Watts was charged with two felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one felony count of child abduction/father conceals, and two misdemeanors of domestic battery and violating an order of protection.

Police said he was identified as the man who, just before 12:39 p.m., battered the child's mother, an 18-year-old woman, before he kidnapped and battered the girl in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue.

 According to police scanner, Watts was wearing a ski mask at the time of the incident.

The girl was quickly found a few blocks away on Glenlake Avenue. She was then taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.

Watts is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

An earlier report by Chicago police said the child was a 2-month-old. 

The video above is from a previous report.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.