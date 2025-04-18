Baby safe after attempted kidnapping in Edgewater, Chicago police say

A 2-month old baby is safe after an attempted kidnapping on Chicago's North Side.

Chicago police said the incident happened near Sheridan and Granville in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said shortly before 12:39 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old woman her 2-month-old daughter were walking I the 1100-block of West Granville when a man approached them, grabbed the baby and then fled on foot.

According to police scanner audio, the man was wearing a ski mask at the time.

The man and baby were quickly located a few blocks away in the 1000-block of West Glenlake.

The man was taken into custody. Police said the baby was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment, but did not indicate she had suffered any specific injuries.

Charges are pending against the man, police said.