Chicago man charged in armed robbery of Southwest Side business

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged with robbing a business at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side earlier this year.

Chicago police arrested 31-year-old Cornillus Acker on Thursday, in the 600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who entered a retail business and took property, in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue on May 13.

Acker was charged with two felonies including armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.



