Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with armed robbery of Chicago retail business

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with robbing a retail store on the city's Near South Side.

Police arrested Tevin Tucker, 27, on Wednesday around 11:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who took property from inside the business while armed with a dangerous weapon two hours earlier on the same block.

Tucker was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.