Chicago man charged with armed robbery of Chicago retail business

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with robbing a retail store on the city's Near South Side.

Police arrested Tevin Tucker, 27, on Wednesday around 11:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who took property from inside the business while armed with a dangerous weapon two hours earlier on the same block.

Tucker was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.