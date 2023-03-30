Watch CBS News
Man charged with armed carjacking in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with carjacking another man at gunpoint in Wicker Park.

Chicago police arrested Dashuan Mailey, 19, on Tuesday, in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on March 26 around 11:20 p.m., carjacked the 21-year-old victim, in the 1700 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Mailey was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.    

