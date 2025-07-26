Man charged with allegedly shooting, seriously injuring man in West Ridge neighborhood

A Chicago man was charged with allegedly shooting another man Wednesday evening in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Aung Kyaw, 22, was arrested on Wednesday in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said Kyaw was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot the 31-year-old victim in the 2300 block of West Devon Avenue just 40 minutes earlier.

He was quickly placed into custody, at which time a weapon was recovered, police said.

Kyaw is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.