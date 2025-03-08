Chicago man charged in 2024 deadly shooting of another in Grand Crossing neighborhood

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting of another man in the Grand Crossing neighborhood last summer.

Reginal Petty, 43, was arrested Thursday by Chicago police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the 39-year-old victim who was standing outside in the 7700 block of South Chicago Avenue just before 3 a.m. on June 17.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshots to his body, in critical condition, and later died.

Petty is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.