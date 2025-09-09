Man arrested after lengthy police chase through Chicago and suburbs ends near Garfield Park

Man arrested after lengthy police chase through Chicago and suburbs

A man was in custody after a lengthy police chase through the suburbs and Northwest Side of Chicago on Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash on the West Side.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, police from south suburban South Holland were chasing a car in northwest suburban Schaumburg, about 45 miles away.

The car eventually made its way onto the Kennedy Expressway before driving through several neighborhoods on the Northwest Side of Chicago, with Chicago police joining the pursuit, as the driver went through a Home Depot parking lot, and cut through alleys and one-way streets.

The suspect eventually crashed near Central Park and Fulton avenues on the edge of Garfield Park.

Police could be seen taking the suspect into custody.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, drugs were recovered from the car.