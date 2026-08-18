Man who admitted to charges in case of CPD Officer Krystal Rivera's death now indicted on drug charges

A man who pleaded guilty to gun charges in the case involving the shooting death of Chicago police Officer Krystal Rivera has now been indicted separately on drug charges.

Rivera was shot and killed in June 2025 in what police called an accidental incident. Her partner, Officer Carlos Baker, fired the deadly shot when they were chasing a suspect.

In April, Jaylin Arnold, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon and possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Arnold, of Chicago, has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiring to traffic fentanyl and cocaine in the city.

Along with four others, Arnold was accused of distributing the drugs in Chicago from January to June 2025, according to an indictment returned on Thursday of last week. The indictment seeks forfeiture from Arnold of three guns and ammunition.

Arnold's four alleged coconspirators in the federal drug case — Dashawn Powell, 40; Tarell Smith, 39; Joshua Thomas, 42; and Bernard Spencer, 33, all of Chicago — were indicted separately on drug conspiracy and gun charges earlier this year and have all pleaded not guilty.

On June 25, 2025, Arnold was the man CPD officers on a tactical team, including Officer Rivera, confronted in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue while trying to conduct an investigatory stop. Arnold ran into a nearby apartment building; officers chased him and Rivera and Baker followed him into a second-floor apartment.

Police said they were confronted by a second person in that apartment with a rifle, at which point Baker fired his weapon and struck Rivera, killing her.

In April, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released new videos, including bodycam video, of the fatal shooting. Rivera's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, the police department and Baker.

Another man, Adrian Rucker, has also been charged in connection with Rivera's death. He was accused of pointing a rifle at police.