Freeport man charged in connection with accidental shooting death of Chicago police officer

Man charged in connection of accidental shooting death of CPD officer

A man was charged after pointing a rifle at police, leading to officer Krystal Rivera being accidentally shot and killed.

Adrian Rucker, 25, of Freeport, Illinois, is facing multiple felonies, including armed violence, possession of a fraudulent ID, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Two people were taken into custody the night officer Rivera was killed.

The charges come just days after it was learned the bullet that killed officer Rivera came not from that suspect, but from her fellow officer.

It happened while officers were chasing a suspect through an apartment building Thursday night near Drexel and 82nd Street. That's when police said a second suspect pulled out a rifle.

Moments later, Rivera's partner discharged their weapon, unintentionally shooting officer Rivera in the back.

She was a mother and a four-year veteran of the department.

At an outreach event that hopes to build bridges between the Chicago police and area kids, Superintendent Larry Snelling spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting. He urged people against a rush to judgment.

"There may be things that an officer sees that no one else knows at the time," he said. "This is how we create training and anything else we need to do around the situation."

Police did not release information about the other officer's name or time with the department.

Charges against the initial suspect in this case have yet to be filed.

Rucker is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.