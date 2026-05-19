Man accused of posing as art student, taking lewd photos, sexually abusing woman in Chicago

A man is being held in custody on charges that he tricked two young women into believing he was an art student working on a photography project in Chicago's Northalsted district, and went on to sexually abuse one of them.

Gabriel Wilkins, 41, is charged with criminal sexual abuse and public indecency. He is also charged with flashing on the CTA Brown Line. He was ordered detained until trial in Cook County Criminal Court on Thursday, May 14.

Prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's office said on July 5, 2025, two women, ages 21 and 28, were out drinking on North Halsted Street when Wilkins came up to them outside and introduced himself as "David." Wilkins did not know the women, prosecutors said.

Wilkins told the young women he was an art student who needed help with a photography project, prosecutors said. He asked if he could take pictures of the 28-year-old woman's breasts, and the woman agreed, prosecutors said.

Wilkins moved the two women away from the street under the guise of giving the 28-year-old woman privacy, prosecutors said. He went on to take several pictures of the woman's breasts, claiming he was not capturing her face, prosecutors said.

Wilkins then asked the younger woman to use her phone to take photos of him together with the 28-year-old woman, prosecutors said. The 28-year-old woman backed away as Wilkins approached prosecutors said, and then he sexually abused her.

The women ran to the Red Line to escape and texted a friend about the assault, prosecutors said.

The victim in the case did not report the incident until Jan. 17, 2026, six months later, after finding out through a TikTok video about more women who had been similarly victimized, prosecutors said. The woman contacted other victims, and found photos of Wilkins in online threads, prosecutors said.

The woman learned Wilkins' name from a neighbor in his building whom Wilkins with whom similarly tried to make contact, prosecutors said.

Wilkins is also charged in an additional case for which a community alert was recently issued. Prosecutors said on April 13, he was on a Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line train seated across from a woman, who saw him take out his phone and begin recording her on video while performing a lewd act.

He got off the train at the Fullerton stop, and the woman reported the incident to police the same day, prosecutors said.

Both victims identified Wilkins in a photo array, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said there are six other active investigations and similar incidents, though Wilkins has not been charged in any of them yet. They accusations also involve sexual abuse and photographing women's naked breasts, and occurred between August 2025 and January 2026. In one reported incident, a woman accused Wilkins of hitting her and refusing to stop during a previously consensual sexual encounter, prosecutors said.

Most of the women reported the incidents in January of this year, though one other reported the incident the same day, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear if and when more charges would be filed.

Prosecutors said Wilkins has no prior arrests.