Man wanted for act of public indecency on CTA train in Lincoln Park

Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in an act of public indecency on a CTA 'L' train in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police said the incident took place on a Brown Line Chicago Transit Authority train at the Diversey stop on Monday, around 3:30 p.m. The station is located near Diversey Parkway and Sheffield Avenue.

CPD

Police were not specific about what the man did beyond it being an "act of public indecency."

The man is described as wearing a black mask, a black-and-white hat, black shorts, a polo shirt and black-and-white shoes. Police said the suspect was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmont Area detectives at 312-745-4447.