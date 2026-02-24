Chicago man accused of leading police on high-speed chase in stolen car ordered held

A Chicago man accused of leading Hinsdale police on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning will stay in jail, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Claude Miles, 28, appeared in court on Tuesday morning, charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Prosecutors said around 2 a.m., a patrolling Hinsdale police officer spotted a 2013 Ford Fiesta driving without a rear license plate and attempted a traffic stop in the area of Agden Avenue and Pasquinelli Drive. It is alleged that the driver [Miles] did not stop and fled from the officer, reaching 73 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The officer turned off his lights but proceeded to follow the vehicle.

The driver continued through Downers Grove and into Oak Brook, where officers there began their pursuit of the vehicle in the area of 31st Street. After driving through a red light, the tires of the Ford were spiked, yet the driver continued to ride on the opposite side of the road on 31st Street and Regent Drive, crossing over IL-Route 83. He eventually came to a stop near Jorie Plaza, prosecutors said.

Miles was taken into custody without incident. Officers found a flathead screwdriver and a hammer during a search of the vehicle that was reported stolen from Chicago on Monday, Feb. 16.

The judge ordered Miles to be held pending the state's motion to revoke pre-trial release on a pending burglary and retail theft case scheduled for Wednesday.