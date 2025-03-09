Man accused of chasing people around with knife in north suburban Chicago house

A man was arrested in Chicago's north suburbs this weekend after police said he chased multiple people around with a knife inside a house.

Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's deputies arrested Juan Carranco-Salinas, 29, overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies came to a residence in the 35800 block of North Hillside Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake for a man assaulting others. There had been multiple 911 calls, police said.

Just as sheriff's police arrived, a victim jumped from a second-story window to escape the assault, police said. The man landed safely.

Sheriff's police forced their way into the house where all this was happening, and found several people running from Carranco-Salinas, police said. Deputies found Carranco-Salinas at the top of a stairway, and saw he was armed with a knife with an approximately 9-inch blade, police said.

Deputies ordered him to drop the knife, and he eventually did so, police said. But he then tried to get into a bedroom in which several frightened victims were holed up, police said.

The door to the bedroom was locked. Carranco-Salinas tried to get in and refused to comply with sheriff's deputies who told him to stop, police said.

At that point, deputies used a Taser on Carranco-Salinas and took him into custody, police said.

Police said the chain of events had all started when Carrasco-Salinas got angry after a woman rejected his sexual advances, police said. He offered to pay her for sex acts, and when she refused, he became violent, police said.

Others in the house tried to restrain Carranco-Salinas, but failed to do so, police said. Carranco-Salinas then grabbed a kitchen knife and started chasing people around the house with it, police said.

Nobody was stabbed or injured.

Carranco-Salinas now stands charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and six counts of domestic battery. He is being held at the Lake County Jail until making an initial court appearance, and the Lake County State's Attorney's office will push to have him detained until trial.