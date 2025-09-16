Man, 79, dies after being hit by vehicle in Hazel Crest, Illinois, police say

A 79-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Hazel Crest, Illinois, on Monday evening.

Hazel Crest police said just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 174 and Kedzie Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from injuries.

A witness told them that the victim was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Kedzie from 175 Street.

The driver stopped to render aid to the victim and also spoke with the officers.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The driver was not taken into custody or charged in the crash.