Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 79, dies after being hit by vehicle in Hazel Crest, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 79-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Hazel Crest, Illinois, on Monday evening.

Hazel Crest police said just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 174 and Kedzie Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from injuries.

A witness told them that the victim was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Kedzie from 175 Street.

The driver stopped to render aid to the victim and also spoke with the officers.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The driver was not taken into custody or charged in the crash.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue