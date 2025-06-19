Watch CBS News
Man, 69, found fatally shot inside Burnside residence, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death early Thursday morning inside a residence in the Burnshine neighborhood.

Chicago police said shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of South Dobson Avenue, where a witness told them she found the victim, a 69-year-old man, who is also a family member, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the man. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they're speaking with a person of interest and believe the incident is possibly domestic-related.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

