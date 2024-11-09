Watch CBS News
Man, 66, killed during fight on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 66-year-old man was killed during a fight with another man Friday night on the city's Near West Side. 

It happened around 11:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 13th Street in the Little Italy neighborhood. 

Chicago police said the victim was in a fight inside a residence with a 34-year-old man who used a closed fist to strike the 66-year-old about the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground and become unresponsive.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the victim, who was then taken to UIC hospital, where he died.

The 34-year-old was arrested with no injuries reported.

Area 3 detectives are investigating

