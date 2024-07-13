Watch CBS News
Man, 63, killed in Chicago Far South Side hit-and-run, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the city's Far South Side Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:11 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Emerald Avenue.

Chicago police say the victim suffered trauma to the body after being struck by an unknown vehicle. He died at the scene.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

