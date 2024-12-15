Police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run of 62-year-old man in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday night in Joliet, Illinois.

Joliet police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, a 62-year-old man of Joliet was found lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Chicago Street.

The Joliet Fire Department responded and took the victim to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital with critical injuries, but later died.

Witnesses told police the victim crossed Chicago Street eastbound when he was then hit by a silver sedan traveling northbound on Chicago Street.

Officers obtained CCTV video footage of the accident, showing the silver sedan traveling at a high rate of speed and hitting the victim. Police are searching for the silver sedan with front-end damage.

This intersection was closed for several hours to allow the traffic reconstructionist to process the scene.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.