Man, 62, dies after being shot multiple times in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A 62-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on the city's South Side Friday morning.

Chicago police said shortly after 10:30 a.m., the victim was standing by the stairs of a residence in the 7600 block of South Eberhart Avenue when two unknown people exited a dark-in-color Dodge SUV and shot at him.

The victim was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

As of Friday, there were no arrests.

Area detectives are investigating. 

