Man, 51, killed in drive-by shooting in West Pullman neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
A 51-year-old man was killed early Monday morning in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side.

It happened shortly after 5:37 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Prairie Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the man was outside, standing near the sidewalk, when he was approached by two unknown sedans. Occupants in both vehicles pulled out guns and fired shots in his direction, hitting him multiple times in the leg.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

