Man, 35, killed in hit-and-run crash in Austin neighborhood, police say

A 35-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was outside when he was hit by a black sedan that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.

No further information was immediately available.