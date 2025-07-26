Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 35, killed in hit-and-run crash in Austin neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 35-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was outside when he was hit by a black sedan that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit. 

No further information was immediately available.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue