Man, 31, in critical condition after being shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Humboldt Park Monday afternoon.

The victim was on the street in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street around 1:21 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim, according to Chicago police.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the shooting.