Man, 28, killed after crashing motorcycle in Naperville, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Naperville, Illinois, early Sunday morning. 

Naperville police said just before 2 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to the intersection of Washington Street and School Street for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle. 

Officers, upon arrival, found a blue 2022 Yamaha on its side with heavy damage. The motorcyclist, identified as a 28-year-old man from Aurora, Illinois, was unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Preliminary investigation indicated that he was traveling northbound on Washington Street near Douglas Avenue when the motorcycle left the roadway and slid on its side before hitting a small retaining wall.

The intersection, as well as parts of Washington Street, were closed in both directions until 6:30 a.m.  

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at 630-420-6177.

