Man, 24, shot and killed in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening in West Garfield Park.

The man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two vehicles approached him, Chicago police said. Multiple offenders exited the vehicles and fired shots.

They struck the victim in the back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No offenders are in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.