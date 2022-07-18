Man, 18, charged with carjacking Lyft driver in April after hailing ride at downtown hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing federal charges, after prosecutors carjacked a Lyft driver at gunpoint in downtown Chicago in April, and then led police on a chase.

Noah Ransom, 18, has been indicted on federal carjacking and weapons charges.

He was arrested Friday after he was identified as the person who pulled out a gun and carjacked a Lyft driver on April 9, after the driver picked up five passengers at a downtown hotel.

According to the charges, the driver picked up five people on the 600 block of North State Street around 4 a.m. on April 9, to take them to the 200 block of South State Street.

As they were nearing the drop-off point, Ransom, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, reached into the back seat area of the car, pointed a gun at the driver, and told him, "Don't try any funny business. Stop, put your seat back, and get out of the car."

After the driver got out of the car, Ransom got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene.

Prosecutors say, about 90 minutes later, Illinois State Police later spotted the stolen Lexus on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street, and tried to pull the car over, but Ransom fled.

After chasing the stolen Lexus for about 25 minutes, Illinois State Police used a PIT maneuver to force the Lexus to stop at Tilden Avenue and Aberdeen Street, where six people got out of the car and ran off.

Police caught up to Ransom in the courtyard of the nearby Mercy Home for Boys & Girls.

Ransom already faces state charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and unlawful use of a weapon. Two other men who were arrested after the chase – Dallas Johns and Vernon Gipson, both 18 – have been charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle for their roles in the carjacking.

Ransom is the only one of the group to face federal charges so far. He would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the federal carjacking charge, and up to life in prison if convicted of the federal weapon charge.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the federal charges on Tuesday.