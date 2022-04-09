ISP: Carjacking pursuit on Interstate 94 ends in crash; 6 suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Six suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in a crash Saturday morning.

Initial reports say around 5:44 a.m., Illinois State Police Troopers located a vehicle wanted in an aggravated carjacking on I-94 northbound near 33rd Street. During an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle fled leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle was involved in a property crash at Tilden and Aberdeen. The six suspects were taken into custody with one transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries.

ISP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

No further information was available.