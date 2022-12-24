Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

Shooting sends Mall of America into lockdown Shooting sends Mall of America into lockdown 02:52

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A shooting prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night on a busy shopping night less than two days before Christmas.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 p.m., just an hour after it started. Mall of America says it will stay closed for the rest of the evening.

The Bloomington Police Department says it is working with mall security and the Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the scene.

Police did not provide details on whether anyone was injured or arrested.

Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard.

Police could be seen putting up yellow crime scene tape near Nordstrom on the first floor of the mall.

This is the second lockdown Mall of America has gone on this year--shots fired outside the Nike store prompted a lockdown in August.

The mall bans guns on the premises but does not have metal detectors at its entrances. It began month-long testing of the use of a "weapons detection system" at its north entrance in October.

Mall of America released the following statement:

"Just before 8 p.m. this evening, Bloomington Police Department responded to a shooting contained in a tenant space. As a result, Mall of America was put into lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted. The Mall is now closed for the evening."

This is a developing story.