Malcolm-Jamal Warner, "The Cosby Show" star, dies at 54 in accidental drowning in Costa Rica

Actor and director Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role on "The Cosby Show," has died in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, officials there said. He was 54.

Warner drowned Sunday afternoon at a beach in Cocles de Limón on Costa Rica's Caribbean coast, the country's Judicial Investigation Department said. He appeared to be pulled out to sea by a current.

Warner was assisted by people who were at the beach, but he was declared dead by the staff of the Costa Rican Red Cross, the department said.

Warner starred as Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992. His performance earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 1986.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore "Theo" Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s, with co-stars Tempestt Bledsoe, left, and Keshia Knight Pulliam. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

In 2023, Warner told CBS Pittsburgh that being part of "The Cosby Show" was an "awesome" experience.

"That show had such an impact on the culture here in America but also a global impact on how Black people saw ourselves globally and how the rest of the world saw us," he said. "So I'm proud to have been part of that legacy and it's been a great ride ever since."

Warner went on to star in other TV shows, including "Malcolm & Eddie" (1996-2000), "Reed Between the Lines" (2011-2015) and "The Resident" (2018-2023). He also voiced The Producer on "The Magic School Bus" (1994-1997). He made his feature film debut in "Drop Zone" in 1994.

Warner also directed episodes of several TV shows, including "The Cosby Show," "All That," "Keenan & Kel" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," according to his biography on his website.

Most recently, he appeared in a few episodes of "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" and was hosting the podcast "Not All Hood," looking at the different experiences of Black Americans.

Warner was also a poet and a musician. He won a Grammy for best traditional R&B performance in 2015 for his part in a cover of Stevie Wonder's "Jesus Children of America."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 2023 Derek White / Getty Images

Warner was a husband and father. Fellow poet and author Kevin Powell, who was a friend of Warner's, described him as humble, kind and supportive of other people.

"You would have never known he was a major child star," Powell said in an interview Monday with CBS News. "He was never someone who was into the celebrity of it. He knew what he was. He knew, you know, that he was America's son. He literally was America's son as the only male child on that historic show, 'The Cosby Show.'"

Powell said he was struck by the emotional reactions from fans on social media. "It's someone you came of age with," he said.

Powell recalled publishing a poem Warner wrote in a special issue of the magazine "African Voices" for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in 2023.

Warner was a lifelong hip-hop fan, Powell said, but he also was "concerned about a lot of the images that were being put out there."

"So that became kind of his thing in the last few years, like how are we representing ourselves as a community, as a people, with the art that we're creating?" he said. "That sticks with me because he was someone who understood he had a huge platform. He had a famous name and people would pay attention if he said certain things. ... That's who Malcolm-Jamal was."