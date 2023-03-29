Teen who prosecutors say planned attack on Chicago houses of worship reaches plea deal

CHICAGO (CBS) – Federal prosecutors reached a plea deal with teen who was charged with having unregistered explosive devices and had plans to travel to Chicago to attack houses of worship.

The defendant, Xavier Pelkey, of Waterville, Maine, agreed to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to move to dismiss a second criminal charge.

Pelkey could still be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and be ordered to pay a maximum fine of $250,000.

Last year, investigators said they conducted a search warrant on Pelkey's home and found homemade explosive devices composed of bundles of fireworks and sharp metal objects such as staples, pins, and thumb tacks.

An FBI bomb technician determined that the items were designed to increase the amount of shrapnel propelled if they were detonated.

Pelkey claimed he only had "fireworks" in his apartment and had taped them together for a "bigger boom," but did not answer as to why they were full of staples and other sharp objects, investigators said.

Prosecutors believe Pelkey planned to come to Chicago to attack houses of worship.

They allege he was talking to two juveniles about his plans to attack a mosque and possible a synagogue.

Details of the discussion about committing what the prosecutor described in court as "mass murder" at houses of worship are included in a sealed court document, Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig M. Wolff said.