Maine Teen Xavier Pelkey Arrested After FBI Says Explosives Were Found; Prosecutors Believe He Wanted To Attack Chicago Houses Of Worship

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- A teen was arrested in Maine on charges of having unregistered explosive devices – and prosecutors think he wanted to travel to Chicago to attack houses of worship.

In court papers, investigators said they conducted a search warrant on the home of Xavier Pelkey, 18, of Waterville, Maine, and found homemade explosive devices composed of bundles of fireworks and sharp metal objects such as staples, pins, and thumb tacks.

(Credit: FBI)

An FBI bomb technician determined that the items were designed to increase the amount of shrapnel propelled if they were detonated.

(Credit: FBI)

Pelkey claimed he only had "fireworks" in his apartment and had taped them together for a "bigger boom," but did not answer as to why they were full of staples and other sharp objects, investigators said.

Prosecutors believe Pelkey planned to come to Chicago to attack houses of worship.

They allege he was talking to two juveniles about his plans to attack a mosque and possible a synagogue.

Federal agents discovered three improvised devices in Pelkey's backpack during a search of his Waterville apartment on Feb. 11, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Details of the discussion about committing what the prosecutor described in court as "mass murder" at houses of worship are included in a sealed court document, Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig M. Wolff said. He said he could confirm only what was said in court at Tuesday's detention hearing.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations urged federal prosecutors to bring hate crimes charges in the case.

"This disturbing case highlights the real threat posed by anti-Muslim bigotry, antisemitism and other forms of hate," Edward Ahmed Mitchell, CAIR's deputy director, said in a statement.

Pelkey is being held without bond. His attorney, Christopher MacLean, didn't immediately return a message Thursday from The Associated Press.

Wolff declined to comment on whether more charges could be forthcoming.

