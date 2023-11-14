Woman critically injured in attack on Chicago's Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured when a man attacked her in broad daylight Monday afternoon along the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday. A witness said a man threw a large stick at the woman, hitting her in the head at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street. Police said she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The corner is often busy during the day, especially approaching the busy holiday season. As a result, a Chicago police officer is almost always stationed outside of the nearby Burbery store on Michigan Avenue.

The attack was so quick that the people collecting donations for the Salvation Army's red kettle program across the street said they didn't even notice what had happened.

One person who works on Michigan Avenue said he saw the whole thing and ran for help.

"When I looked up, I just seen him throw the stick. So when we tried to get to him to stop him, she was on the ground. So when I tried to make sure she was okay, and make sure she was great, she was bleeding," Joseph Cariden said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, and charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.