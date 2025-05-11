Watch CBS News
Maddy Taylor, Northwestern lacrosse rout Michigan in NCAA Tourney opener

By Ryan Baker

/ CBS Chicago

Madison Taylor was a one-woman wrecking crew for Northwestern Wildcats lacrosse in their NCAA Tournament opener in Evanston Sunday.

The Big Ten attacker of the year singlehandedly steamrolled Michigan with a career-high and single-game tourney record of 10 goals on 11 shots.

Taylor scored her first goal of the game, and her 90th of the season, less than two minutes into the game. The 'Cats were up 5-3 by halftime.

Taylor also tied Izzy Scane's program record Sunday, tallying her 99th goal of the season during the game.

The Wildcats routed the Wolverines 15-7.

