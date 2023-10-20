Ticket holders frustrated after Lyte Sky Lantern Festival in Chicago postponed days before event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A widely advertised hot air lantern festival that was scheduled for this weekend in Chicago has been postponed, leaving ticket holders unhappy.

They accuse the company of being deceptive.

As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker is here with the story, the company producing the Lantern Festival began selling tickets in Chicago months ago, and the website clearly said the location was "TBA."

Consumers were okay with that until the location was never announced.

"It looked really exciting, it was like a quick video where it had all these things floating."

Emma Kruis was so excited she bought two $35 tickets and a $20 parking pass to the Lyte Sky Lantern Festival last July

"I was really looking forward to it," she said.

The show was scheduled for October 21 with the location TBA.

So Kruis expected a call, a text, an email, something.

"I checked my email. I checked my spam folder, everything. I reached out to them on their website, no response to them on that."

And then Kruis searched social media and found something she wasn't happy about.

"People in different cities had very similar experiences to me, where they purchased tickets, and then a location is never disclosed and the event will be canceled."

They were complaining on TikTok and on YouTube.

"So this is what I received at 2 o'clock this morning."

Sure enough, three days before the scheduled Chicago event Kruis got this email.

"Our weather watchers have been keeping a close eye on the weather and unfortunately had to make the tough decision to push the event to a later date."

But here's the interesting part…

"No sky lanterns can be released in winds above 5 miles per hour or during a drought, this is a global safety standard."

The forecast for this weekend is windy but when the CBS 2 investigators checked National Weather Service data for this year, average wind speeds for every month are above 5 miles per hour.

"This seems to be an excuse that is used to cancel all the events that people had bought tickets to."

Needless to say, the refund policy for canceled events is pretty strict. In fact, refunds are not given, and events are rescheduled.

"I'm pretty frustrated," Kruis said.

According to the company's website, the show in Chicago has already been rescheduled to April 2024, but Kruis says she won't be going.

"This is never going to happen," she said.

We reached out to the company on its Facebook page and through its website and never heard back from them.

But here's what we did learn, the City of Chicago never received a special permit application from Lyte Festival for the month of October.

As for Kruis, she was able to get a refund on her tickets from her credit card company.