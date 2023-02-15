Northbrook-based Lutheran Church Charities sends comfort dogs to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- Some Chicago-area dogs are lending a helping hand – or should we say paw – to the students at Michigan State University.

Northbrook-based Lutheran Church Charities brought four golden retrievers to serve as comfort dogs. It is a role they unfortunately know well.

Many of the dogs have helped out in the aftermath of other mass shootings.

"For us, it's very rewarding that they can release that stress with our dogs," said comfort dog handler Nancy Borders. "It's very sad to me. It's sad that that so much of this is happening. I don't understand it, and I don't know what it'll take to stop it. But we're willing to be there whenever needed."

Lutheran Church Charities has more than 130 K-9 comfort dogs serving in 26 states. They provide their services free of charge.