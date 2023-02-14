'Leaves me numb': Students at Michigan State University say this isn't the first shooting they've been a part of

Students at Michigan State University say this isn't the first shooting they've been a part of

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We can now put names and faces on the tragedy at Michigan State University.

The three students killed are Brian Fraser, the president of the Phi Delta Theta Michigan State chapter, Alexandria Verner from the Detroit area and Arielle Anderson, also from suburban Detroit.

Students are leaning on each other for support. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is at Michigan State University with that part of the story.

What's so remarkable about talking with some of the students, several have come by to lay flowers and said this shooting was not the first mass shooting they've been a part of.

"I just didn't think I'd be doing this again. So it kind of just leaves me numb."

Emilie Bird is a senior at Michigan State University. From Kalamazoo, in 2016, there was a mass shooting in her hometown. Now, with tears streaming down her face and surrounded by students, she's mourning, again.

On Valentine's Day, many of her fellow students dropped off their flowers at the feet of the spartan statue, a landmark at the center of Michigan State University.

Across campus, there's another monument: The Rock. It's a mainstay at MSU, now with a new message: How many more?

That's the same question many students raised, including Cole Zemore, who, like Emilie, isn't experiencing this shock and pain or gun violence for the first time.

"I worked at a mall in Flint and I was working one day when there was a shooting. I got lucky, this time again. This will be my second time getting lucky. What's to say I'm just as lucky a third time," Zemore said.

Community leaders said that licensed therapists are on hand at every MSU dorm at least through Wednesday. The local community center is also staffed with mental health services, support and extra hands, pouring in from the neighboring school districts for anyone that's in need.