Lunar New Year Parade steps off in Chicago's Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds gathered along Wentworth Avenue near Cermak Road for the occasion.

The parade included marching bands and groups, as well as traditional dragon and lion dancing teams and colorful floats.

This year is the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth animal in the Chinese Zodiac, and symbolizes complexity, mystery, and transformation.

The snake is also about growth, longevity, wisdom, building resources, and letting go of any old habits or patterns while making room for renewal and growth — much like shedding skin as a snake does.

The Lunar New Year itself celebrates the end of winter and the arrival of spring.

A Lunar New Year celebration and parade was also held Saturday in the Asia on Argyle district, starting at Argyle Street and Sheridan Road in Uptown. The celebration also featured a live reptile display, Lunar New Year stories and crafts, and other events.

At Sun Wah BBQ restaurant, 5039 N. Broadway, the windows have been decorated with Year of the Snake pictures made by students at nearby William C. Goudy Technology Academy.