Lumenaura light-driven public art festival to return to Aurora, Illinois in October

The "Lumenaura" light-driven public art festival will be returning to Aurora, Illinois next month — spanning the city's entire downtown area.

This is the second year for the festival, which will be on from Friday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 26. The festival will be curated by urban art and design studio Monochronicle, and powered by IBEW Locals 461 & 701, the City of Aurora said.

The city said Lumenaura reflects the theme of the convergence of art, technology, and community. This year's installations include responsive light sculptures, laser graffiti, enchanted fountains, and rooftop laser shows — created by artists from the U.K., Germany, Hungary, Canada, and across the U.S.

The installations will include:

Emergence by ThisIsLoop of the U.K., described by the city as "a mirrored immersive installation exploring chaos, order, and emergent systems."

Emergence by ThisIsLoop City of Aurora

Bonfire by LedBlade of Hungary, a pixel-controlled light sculpture featuring fog and aroma. Bonfire by LedBlade City of Aurora

Threshold by Daniel Murray and the FuzzPop Workshop of the U.S., described as a "water-inspired, interactive, large-scale inflatable sculpture blending interior and exterior spaces." Threshold by Daniel Murray and the FuzzPop Workshop City of Aurora

Quantum Jungle by Robin Baumgarten of Germany (not to be confused with the WGN-TV news anchor), which will involve LEDs and metal springs to create a "playful, touch-sensitive visualization of quantum physics." Quantum Jungle by Robin Baumgarten City of Aurora

Illoominated II and Laser Graffiti by Todd Moyer of the U.S., a series of interactive light experiences that merge history, technology, and community participation. Illoominated II by Todd Moyer. City of Aurora

The Door by BigArt of the U.S., described as an "interactive portal exploring opportunity, change, and human connection." BigArt's The Door City of Aurora BigArt's The Door City of Aurora

Enchanted Oasis by Jeff Cason of the U.S., which will transform a fountain plaza into a "living, animated garden." Enchanted Oasis by Jeff Cason City of Aurora

Up-Next by Oliver Lewis of the U.S., a sculpture of a classic TV set made from recycle plastic that will let the audience recycle kaleidoscopic light.

Echoes of Connection by Daniel Eller of the U.S., featuring nostalgic payphones where people can leave a message.

Vivid Volume by Scott Boeing of the U.S., a dynamic 3D light grid that mirrors participants' movements.

Interactive Video Wall by Zenith Creative of the U.S., a multimedia installation with light, sound, and motion.

Invisible Currents, Project Mapping by Alina Nazmeeva of the U.S., which turns the architecture of Aurora into "an illuminated storytelling canvas and living gardens."

Planet Swap by the Monochronicle Team, a laser-mapped light show that outlines the historical architecture of Aurora's Paramount Theatre. Planet Swap by the Monochronicle Team City of Aurora

Lux Arcana by Crystal Wagner and Logan Luckey of the U.S., a human-controlled light sculpture in a Metra train car running from Chicago to Aurora.

For its opening festival weekend, Lumenaura will feature three nights of live concerts beginning Friday, Oct. 10. At 5 p.m. that evening at The Mayan, 77 S. Stolp Ave., a Native ceremony will be led by the Firekeeper, who will ignite the Bonfire LED sculpture, the city said.

Also on the night of Friday, Oct. 10, Motown Nation will open the festival at 6 p.m. — with covers of golden-era icons of Detroit including Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, and Smokey Robinson. At 8 p.m. that evening, 80s cover band Sixteen Candles will evoke the era of Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, Prince, and Journey.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the concert series will honor Aurora's Latino culture — beginning with Sin Anestesia at 6 p.m. Their performance will pay tribute to acts such as Hombres G, Los Enanitos Verdes and Café Tacuba. At 8:15 p.m., Selena the Show with Karla Perez will pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter Selena, the Queen of Tejano Music.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, Fearless — A Tribute to Taylor Swift will take the stage at 5 p.m., with chart-topping hits from Swift's every era. At 8 p.m., Harbingers Ball closes out the festival with covers of hits from the hair metal era — Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, Poison, Mötley Crüe.

The festival will also feature roving performers like circus acts, fire breathers, and roving musicians. On Saturday, a drum circle, storytelling, and traditional songs will honor Indigenous history.

More information is available at the Lumenaura website.