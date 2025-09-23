Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $750K sold at Oak Park, Illinois, gas station

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $750,000 was sold this week at a suburban Chicago gas station, lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

The ticket was sold at the Oak Park North Gas Mart at 6119 W. North Ave.

It matched all five numbers in Monday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Those numbers were: 8, 16, 26, 29, and 34.

For selling the ticket, the store will receive a bonus of $7,500.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings in the afternoon and evening, with jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.

Illinois Lottery winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. Players are advised to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to redeem their prize.

Players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.