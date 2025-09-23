Watch CBS News
Local News

Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $750K sold at Oak Park, Illinois, gas station

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $750,000 was sold this week at a suburban Chicago gas station, lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

The ticket was sold at the Oak Park North Gas Mart at 6119 W. North Ave.

It matched all five numbers in Monday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Those numbers were: 8, 16, 26, 29, and 34.

For selling the ticket, the store will receive a bonus of $7,500. 

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings in the afternoon and evening, with jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.

Illinois Lottery winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. Players are advised to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to redeem their prize.

Players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue