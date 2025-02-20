2 Chicago colleges issue safety alerts after students sexually assaulted

Two Chicago colleges issued safety alerts after students were sexually assaulted earlier this week.

Loyola University issued a safety alert after three students were sexually assaulted at the Lakeshore campus

In the alert issued on Monday, students reported that an unknown man touched their rears. According to the alert, all three incidents happened within five minutes.

The first incident happened at the front entrance of Campion Hall around 8:37 p.m., and the second happened near the north stairs of Metz Hall a minute later.

The last reported incident happened around 8:41 p.m. on the corner of Loyola and Sheridan. The man grabbed the third student and ran off to the CTA Red Line station.

According to the alert, the suspect was last seen wearing a grey and black puffy coat, khaki pants, white shoes, and a brightly colored shopping bag.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact campus safety at 773-508-7233 or contact Chicago police.

Columbia College issues alert after student sexually assaulted

On Tuesday, Columbia College issued an alert after a student was approached by someone who then grabbed their lower body around 9:30 a.m. outside the Harold Washington Library on Van Buren near State Street.

The description of the suspect was not released.

Anyone with additional information is advised to contact Campus Security at 312-369-3220 or Chicago police detectives at 312-746-8261.