Loyola Ramblers chaplain Sister Jean celebrates 103rd birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A huge birthday honor for beloved Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. The Loyola men's basketball team chaplain is 103 years old.

Sister Jean is always courtside at Loyola Ramblers games and became a worldwide celebrity during Loyola's Final Four run in 2018.

The plaza outside the Loyola CTA Red Line stop will be dedicated to her Sunday.

Both Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there to wish sister jean a happy birthday.