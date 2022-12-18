Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Lower temps during the workweek

By Ed Curran

First Alert Weather: Temps in the teens this week
First Alert Weather: Temps in the teens this week 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our cold weather just keeps getting colder as the week goes on. 

Winter arrives Wednesday and the weather will cooperate, with high temps in the teens as we go into the last half of the week. 

It'll turn windy as we head into the weekend with the possibility of some accumulating snow by Thursday and Friday. Keeping a close eye on this one.

FORECAST

Today- Partly sunny and 25.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, 16.

Monday- Mostly cloudy, 29.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 6:21 AM

